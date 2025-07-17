Belize Expands International Airlift with Montreal–Belize City Route

Over the past few years, the Government of Belize has been lobbying to increase the number of airlines flying to the country. A slight increase in new regional routes was observed prior to COVID-19, but after 2020, most new routes have originated from North America. The latest announcement features a direct flight between Montreal, Canada, and Belize City, Belize, commencing on December 8, 2025. Air Canada will offer this new non-stop flight, aiming to enhance accessibility for Canadian and European travellers planning to visit the Jewel during the winter season.

This new route will offer European travellers same-day connections to Belize. Travellers from over 20 European cities, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Madrid, Rome, Lisbon, Zurich, and Vienna, will now have the option to reach Belize without having to overnight in North America.

The schedule of the flight is as follows: Montreal (YUL) → Belize City (BZE), AC 1876: Mondays, 5:45 PM – 10:05 PM. BZE → YUL, AC 1877: Tuesdays, 11:00 AM – 4:40 PM.

Air Canada’s Vice President of Network Planning for North America, Alexandre Lefevre, noted that the new flight from their Montreal hub offers a convenient opportunity for both Canadians and Europeans to discover Belize this winter season. “We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our award-winning airline,” he said.

Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Anthony Mahler, stated that the ministry has been working to increase airlift to the country. “We are especially excited about increased accessibility and affordability for European travellers and the continued growth of the Canadian market,” Mahler said. “With this new same-day connection, Belize stands ready to welcome new and returning visitors to immerse themselves in Belize’s unique natural and cultural attractions.”

Flights to Belize

Most international flights to Belize originate from the United States through carriers such as United Airlines and American Airlines. Daily non-stop flights are primarily available from cities such as Houston, Texas, and Miami, Florida. Other direct flights include service from Atlanta, Georgia, with Delta Airlines, Los Angeles, California, with Alaska Airlines, and New York City with JetBlue. Additional routes may operate seasonally or on select days of the week from cities such as New Jersey, Charlotte, and Chicago, Illinois.

Regionally, local airline Tropic Air flies to Cancun, Mexico; Petén, Guatemala; and Roatán, Honduras. A former route to San Salvador, El Salvador, was discontinued. Another regional connection is via Copa Airlines, which operates a weekly flight between Belize City and Panama City, Panama.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down global travel in 2020, there was a weekend flight between Belize City and Mexico City with Aeromexico. Following the pandemic, that route was not renewed, and there have been no updates on whether it will be reinstated.

Air Canada will join WestJet, which already offers non-stop service to Belize from the Canadian cities of Toronto and Calgary.

Tourism remains Belize’s top economic earner, and with more carriers bringing visitors to the country, the industry benefits significantly. Many tourism stakeholders are looking forward to a promising high season, with the potential to attract more tourists not only from North America but also from Europe, thanks to this new Canadian route. Some stakeholders hope that the government will continue to attract additional airlines, which would further benefit the country’s tourism hubs and both the local and national economies.

Several tour operators also shared that, to attract new airlines and open new routes, specific infrastructure improvements are needed at the ports of entry and key tourist areas.

Minister Mahler stated that his ministry continues to work towards securing additional routes to Belize. He noted that they have been in discussions with a European carrier to establish a direct route to Belize—possibly from London, England—but acknowledged that the process is lengthy.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Tourism is looking forward to securing another flight out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as a new route from a Caribbean destination soon.