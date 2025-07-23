Belize Tourism Board Announces Taste of Belize 2025 – Culinary & Cocktail Competition to Showcase National Talent

Belize City, July 21, 2025 — The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is delighted to announce the return of Taste of Belize, our signature culinary and bartending event, set for Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Caribbean Motors, Belize City. The event will feature exciting competitions to award Belize’s best Master Chef, Junior Chef, Pastry Chef, and Bartender.

Taste of Belize offers a dynamic arena where contestants will go head-to-head in elimination-style rounds, crafting original dishes and cocktails infused with local aromas, flavors, and ingredients. A panel comprised of local and international experts will judge participants on:

· Skill & Time Management

· Creativity / Originality

· Taste

· Ingredient Use

· Presentation

Taste of Belize is more than a competition—it is a celebration of Belizean culinary culture. Participants and winners gain increased visibility, media coverage, and compete to earn the honor of representing Belize at the regional Taste of the Caribbean, which takes place in Barbados this November.

During the Master Chef rounds, competitors face off with a “mystery basket” challenge under timed conditions. Junior Chefs showcase their best entrée in 45 minutes. Pastry chefs display technical finesse under pressure. Bartenders go through three rounds, showcasing flair, originality, and speed.

Contestants for Master Chef and Pastry Chef categories have closed. Spaces in the Junior Chef and Bartender categories are extremely limited. These categories remain open only to Belizean nationals with valid food safety certifications and relevant professional experience. Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Tickets will be available starting July 28 and can be purchased at the Belize Tourism Board office, located at 64 Regent Street, Belize City. Pricing is as follows: admission is free for children under 12, BZD $5 for ages 12 to 16, and BZD $15 for individuals aged 17 and above.

Join us on August 9 for a celebration of Belize’s gastronomic excellence—where tradition meets innovation, and Belizean flavor takes center stage!