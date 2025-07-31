Tourism Slows Across San Pedro as Businesses Adjust for Off-Season

The low tourism season in Belize typically begins in June, coinciding with the start of the rainy season. A brief uptick in visitors is usually seen in July during the annual lobster festivals, but afterward, tourist arrivals decline. This year is no exception, with several businesses, particularly hotels, noticing a drop in occupancy. The trend has also affected restaurants and souvenir shops, prompting many to begin planning for the slow months ahead until the high season resumes in November. While some establishments intend to close temporarily, others are shifting focus to attract local tourists.

In interviews with businesses located in downtown San Pedro and parts of the northern area of town, many reported plans to use the slower months to give staff time off. Restaurants like Estel’s Dine by the Sea use this time for renovations and employee vacations. Other eateries are following suit, choosing to refurbish and close temporarily. Meanwhile, popular over-the-water bars such as Wayo’s in the Boca del Rio area plan to remain open, continuing to offer nightly specials and live entertainment.

Management at the Holiday Hotel shared that they would block off some rooms to carry out minor renovations and repairs. Although a portion of their staff will take time off, the hotel will remain operational with limited room availability, offering discounted rates to Belizean travelers visiting from the mainland. Similarly, Mayan Princess Hotel will offer deals to appeal to local tourists, while larger properties like Sunbreeze Hotel and Ramon’s Village Resort are also planning renovations and slow-season promotions. Boutique shops across the island are preparing for clearance and discount sales, aiming to entice both locals and the few foreign tourists who visit during this period. These visitors will enjoy a quieter island experience and benefit from off-season deals.

Despite such measures, the low season significantly impacts business operations across Belize’s tourism industry. Even before it began, the sector had been challenged by the seasonal influx of Sargassum seaweed. The San Pedro Town Council, with support from Hol Chan Marine Reserve’s harvesting crew, has removed hundreds of tons of Sargassum from the town’s beaches. Hotels and restaurants along the coast have also worked to keep their beachfronts clean. When left to decay, Sargassum emits hydrogen sulfide, a colorless, toxic gas with a strong rotten-egg odor, making beaches, seaside restaurants, and accommodations unpleasant for guests. As a result, many hotels experienced cancellations, and beachside restaurants saw a drop in patronage.

In response to these early setbacks, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Tourism, is exploring new markets to strengthen the upcoming high season. Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Anthony Mahler, recently shared that his team is looking at Canada as a key target. “Like in the COVID pandemic, we had a plan. We are changing our marketing approach into different areas, Canada being one of them,” said Mahler. While Belize is already served by direct flights from Canadian cities like Calgary and Toronto, a new route between Montreal and Belize City is set to launch on December 8, 2025, via Air Canada. This non-stop flight is expected to improve accessibility for both Canadian and European travelers, especially during the winter and high tourism seasons. Mahler expressed hope that expanding air connectivity will further strengthen the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, June arrivals at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) showed a 7.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Domestic flights also declined by 12.8% last month. Major carriers such as American Airlines and United Airlines reported over a 10% drop in passenger numbers. This regional trend is believed to be linked to growing uncertainty in the North American market.