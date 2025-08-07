Spirit Airlines to Launch Direct Flights Between Belize City and Fort Lauderdale

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced on Tuesday, August 5, that Spirit Airlines will begin direct flights to Belize from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting on November 21. This announcement follows an initial mention by the Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Anthony Mahler. The low-cost U.S. carrier will operate flights on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

According to the schedule, flights will depart Fort Lauderdale, located approximately 30 miles north of downtown Miami, at 10:15AM (local time) and return from Belize at 12:35PM. Introductory one-way fares start at US$85 from Fort Lauderdale to Belize City and US$180 for the return trip. These rates are available for booking through August 11th.

Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning, John Kirby, praised Belize for its world-class water excursions and stunning landscapes. “The airline looks forward to giving Belize travelers an elevated travel experience to the United States, while offering South Florida passengers a new Caribbean destination,” he said. In addition to competitive pricing, Spirit will offer flexible options including Spirit First, Premium Economy, and Value seating. These services are expected to provide greater accessibility to Belize than ever before.

Tourism Minister Mahler welcomed the launch of the new route, highlighting its potential to boost connectivity and travel affordability. “This new route enhances our connectivity and offers more convenient travel options for both visitors and our diaspora. From our breathtaking natural beauty to our rich cultural experiences, there’s so much waiting to be discovered in Belize,” Mahler said. “Strengthening this link with Fort Lauderdale not only boosts travel to our shores but also deepens tourism ties between our destinations and paves the way for shared economic opportunities.”

Fort Lauderdale is a major city on Florida’s southeastern coast, known for its beaches, boating canals, and proximity to Miami. Popular attractions include the oceanside promenade along Highway A1A, lined with upscale restaurants, bars, and boutiques, as well as the International Swimming Hall of Fame and Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.