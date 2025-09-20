United Airlines Expands Service to Belize for the Holiday Season

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – September 18, 2025 – The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is pleased to announce the return and expansion of United Airlines’ service to Belize for the upcoming high season, providing greater access for both Belize’s diaspora returning home and international travelers seeking a getaway.

Starting November 1, 2025, United Airlines will resume direct flights to Belize from Denver (DEN), Chicago (ORD), and Newark (EWR), complementing its existing service from Houston (IAH). In addition, service from San Francisco (SFO) will return on December 20, 2025, offering even more connectivity from the U.S. West Coast.

From December 18 through December 31, 2025, United will operate five daily flights out of Belize, with six flights scheduled on peak travel dates, December 20 and December 27, 2025. This expanded schedule ensures convenient travel options for visitors and Belizeans alike during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

United Airlines remains one of the largest international carriers serving Belize and this increase in flights is a welcome boost for Belize’s tourism industry. The additional flights will offer more opportunities for travelers to connect with the destination.