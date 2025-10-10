San Pedro ranks fourth among top islands in Central & South America

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, has been ranked as the fourth-best island in Central and South America in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The results were released on Tuesday, October 7th, following votes from thousands of readers worldwide who selected their preferred destinations across several travel categories.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, San Pedro earned a score of 84.04, placing it among the top regional destinations. The recognition highlights the island’s continued growth as a central tourism hub, known for its proximity to the Belize Barrier Reef and its range of accommodations and marine-based activities.

Belize’s tourism sector continues to experience steady growth, with Ambergris Caye contributing a substantial share of the country’s national tourism revenue. Official data from the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) shows that in recent years, overnight tourist arrivals to the island have increased by nearly 10% annually, accounting for more than half of the country’s estimated $600 million in tourism earnings.

Tourism industry representatives attribute the island’s rise to ongoing development in infrastructure, hospitality services, and marketing initiatives, which are supported by both the government and the private sector. Investments in resorts, air and sea connections, and eco-tourism products have positioned San Pedro as Belize’s primary tourism destination.

Commenting on the recognition, tourism advocate Maria Gomez said the award reflects the positive results of collaborative efforts to strengthen the tourism industry. “Ambergris Caye’s ongoing success is a testament to Belize’s commitment to sustainable tourism and community involvement,” she stated.

Government officials have also indicated that plans for San Pedro include infrastructure upgrades and improved transportation links. A proposed international airport project is currently under review, aiming to enhance direct access for regional and international travelers.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are among the longest-running and most prestigious travel surveys, ranking destinations, hotels, resorts, and islands worldwide based on reader feedback. Belize has consistently featured in the publication’s regional categories over the past decade, with Ambergris Caye maintaining its position among the top islands in Central America.