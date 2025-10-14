BTB and law enforcement partner to boost tourism security

On Wednesday, October 8th, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) hosted the Tourism Security Law Enforcement Summit in Belize City. The event, which brought together members of Belize’s security forces, was held under the theme “Securing Belize: Law Enforcement Integration under the National Tourism Security Strategy 2025–2030.” Representing San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, was Superintendent Egbert Castillo, Officer in Charge of the San Pedro Police Station.

The summit provided an opportunity to discuss BTB’s plan to implement a national tourism security strategy in 2026. The initiative began in August this year with the creation of a Tourism Security Task Force in partnership with the Belize Police Department, the Belize Defence Force (BDF), and the Belize Coast Guard. During the meeting, BTB, as the regulator, shared its vision for strengthening tourism security in the coming years.

Superintendent Castillo said it was another opportunity to meet with his colleagues and continue working together to improve safety for everyone. “The summit highlighted the country’s proactive approach to enhancing security in tourism areas,” he said. Castillo added that such a program will greatly benefit destinations like the Cayes, especially San Pedro and Caye Caulker, which are among the country’s top tourism spots.

Presentations included one by BTB’s Security Specialist, Herman Blease, who spoke about the ongoing issues affecting the tourism industry. “We have a lot of issues in terms of illegal tour guiding and illegal tour operations,” Blease said. “The National Institute of Culture and History has problems with people going to the sites and conducting illegal tours. All of those things combined are a threat to the tourism industry, and together we are addressing the problems that we have in the industry.”

Blease noted that tourism contributes about 50% of Belize’s Gross Domestic Product. “We only need one incident to move from what we call a high season to a slow season,” he said, emphasizing how crime can directly affect tourism.

Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Tourism, Nicole Usher, referred to the slowdown in tourism following the 2019 double murder in San Pedro that claimed the life of American tourist Dr. Gary Swank. Dr. Swank, who was on a fly-fishing tour, was reportedly not the intended target.

Usher said that whenever tourism dips, the entire economy feels the impact. “We feel it across the economy, so tourism safety and security really do impact a traveler’s decision and whether or not they choose a destination. For them to feel that they can come to Belize and enjoy everything we have to offer—our natural and cultural assets—they also have to feel safe,” she said.

Lieutenant Colonel Jermain Burns of the Belize Defence Force explained that they have been focusing on key tourism areas, including the Mountain Pine Ridge region in the Cayo District. “It is one of our biggest operational areas, and so we formed the Tourism Security Task Force and started discussing different strategies to improve security in that specific area,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bart Jones emphasized the crucial role the police play in ensuring the safety of the tourism industry. “We recognize that tourism security plays a very important role in respect to our economy, and we recognize as well that even small incidents can have a big impact,” Jones said. “Tourism security is not just about the physical safety of visitors but also how police interact with tour guides, ensure buses have the right number of guides, and how we deal with people at our checkpoints. It’s about the overall security of the industry.”

The summit also brought together representatives from the Customs and Excise Department, the Department of Civil Aviation, the Belize Port Authority, the National Institute of Culture and History, and other key partners. Also in attendance were representatives from the British High Commission, the British Army Training Support Unit Belize, and the Belize Tourism Industry Association.