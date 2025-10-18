Tourism Industry Optimistic for Robust Season Following Launch of New Flights

As the low tourism season continues, many stakeholders in Belize, particularly on Ambergris Caye, are optimistic about the upcoming high season following the announcement of new and expanded international flights from the United States and Canada. These additional routes are expected to boost visitor arrivals and strengthen the country’s tourism industry. One of the most anticipated additions is Spirit Airlines’ new non-stop service from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, set to begin next month.

Starting November 21st, Spirit Airlines will launch its direct flight from Fort Lauderdale’s Hollywood International Airport to Belize’s Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (PGIA). The new service, operating three times per week, is expected to make travel to Belize more affordable and accessible for U.S. travelers.

JetBlue Airlines also continues to expand Belize’s connectivity, currently offering three weekly flights between New York City and Belize. The airline made history earlier this year with its year-round, non-stop route from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)—a first for the region. The service connects the bustling U.S. East Coast with Belize’s Caribbean charm, giving New Yorkers easy access to the country.

United Airlines is also preparing to resume its seasonal route from San Francisco, California, beginning December 20th, just in time for the Christmas holidays. Meanwhile, travelers from Canada will see enhanced options as Air Canada launches its new non-stop flight from Montreal to Belize on December 8th. The route will improve connectivity for European visitors traveling through Canada, while WestJet will continue its existing flights from Toronto and Calgary.

Tourism stakeholders on Ambergris Caye say the additional flights bring renewed optimism after a slow few months. “Some days look like COVID time, it is very slow,” said one business owner. “We hope the upcoming season is much better, and with these new flights, hopefully we’ll see a lot more tourism business.”

While some establishments temporarily close for renovations during the off-season, others remain open, offering special deals to Belizean residents. Upcoming events expected to draw visitors include Halloween celebrations, Garifuna Settlement Day, and Thanksgiving festivities leading into the busy Christmas holiday period.