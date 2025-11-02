What’s New: Jack’s Poolside Bar and Grill Brings Fresh Flavors to the Grand Baymen Resort

The gardens and poolside of the Best Western Grand Baymen Resort, south of San Pedro Town, are now home to Jack’s Poolside Bar and Grill. The new restaurant seamlessly blends fine dining with a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

Located at the end of Hurricane Street, Jack’s Poolside is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering guests and locals a place to unwind by the pool while enjoying delicious food and drinks from a fully stocked bar. The kitchen is led by long-time executive chef Herbert Kerschbaumer, who brings a wealth of international experience and a passion for fresh, flavorful cuisine.

The restaurant’s menu has something for everyone. Diners can enjoy classic starters such as shrimp cocktail, ceviche, sliders, and chicken tenders, or opt for the menu’s highlight, Jack’s Burgers. These gourmet burgers have already earned a reputation among guests as some of the best in town, featuring tasty options like the Blue Cheese Burger, Brie Burger, Avocado Burger, and their signature house burger.

Chef Kerschbaumer and his team have also ensured that vegetarians are well taken care of, with fresh salads such as Caesar, Watermelon, and Beet on the menu. Dinner options include comforting pasta dishes such as Fettuccine and Meatballs, Jack’s Pasta Your Way, and a nod to the chef’s Swiss roots with traditional roasted potatoes. Guests can end their meal on a sweet note with Joe’s Famous Margarita Cake or house-made ice cream.

Originally from Switzerland, Chef Kerschbaumer has spent over 40 years in the culinary world. After studying hospitality and completing his military service, he moved to the United States at the age of 20. His career took him to Washington, D.C., where, according to Kerschbaumer, he worked at the historic Mayflower Hotel before opening several restaurants and running a catering company that served dignitaries and former U.S. Presidents, including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

“We cater to everyone—tourists, guests, and locals,” Kerschbaumer said. “We’re still fine-tuning the menu as we go, based on what our customers enjoy most. Their feedback means a lot to us.”

Jack’s Poolside Bar and Grill is also available for private events and special gatherings, offering a scenic and relaxed setting for any occasion. The restaurant is open daily and welcomes both resort guests and the public. For reservations or event inquiries, visit their Facebook page @Jack’s Poolside Bar & Grill or stop by the resort for a taste of what’s new.