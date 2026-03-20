San Pedro Concerns Highlighted in BTIA Meeting with Tourism Minister

On Monday, March 16th, the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) Board of Directors, representing each district in the country, along with its Executive Committee, attended an in-person meeting with the Honorable Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism. San Pedro Chapter Chairwoman Melanie Paz represented Ambergris Caye interests. The meeting focused on urgent tourism challenges across the country, with San Pedro and Caye Caulker highlighted as particularly vulnerable amid ongoing infrastructure development.

Ahead of the meeting, Paz emailed San Pedro BTIA members to gather feedback on key issues, particularly from hoteliers managing multiple independent units. This input helped create a targeted report addressing licensing challenges that impact operations.

Delays in hotel licensing were a major concern raised. The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) now requires more comprehensive documentation for renewals. Operators reported submitting required materials, including videos, only to receive follow-up requests for additional information after submission. Mahler explained that the backlog is partly due to incomplete records from the COVID-19 pandemic and assured that efforts are underway to streamline the process. Paz also highlighted communication gaps, noting that applicants are often notified of missing requirements after submission.

San Pedro issues also included garbage management, traffic congestion, unsustainable development, abandoned projects, and the need for downtown beautification. The minister stated that funding measures are being considered to address these issues.

In a post-meeting interview, Paz said, “A lot of the issues, I believe, stem from a lack of communication.” She also acknowledged the minister’s commitment to the islands, adding, “We can see that Minister Mahler is genuinely concerned about San Pedro and Caye Caulker, which is refreshing to see.”

Another concern discussed was the new artisan market in San Pedro, which remains closed despite significant investment. Local artisans, speaking off the record, said they were told the facility is expected to open by the end of March, at which point they would relocate. However, concerns were raised about higher rental costs, allegedly increasing from $200 at their current location to $600 per month.

Representatives from coastal destinations, including San Pedro, Caye Caulker, Placencia, and Hopkins, also called for hotel tax relief to support sargassum cleanup efforts. Mahler said the proposal is under review, with a decision expected within a week. He also noted that Belize documented a record 5,000 visitor arrivals on Saturday, March 14th, including about 4,000 by air and 1,000 via land borders.

Additional discussions included expanding airlift from Central America and the potential for securing direct flights from Europe in the future.

The meeting underscored the continued growth of Belize’s tourism industry alongside mounting local challenges. The minister’s commitments are expected to help ease some of these pressures while supporting sustainable development and maximizing the benefits of increased visitor arrivals.