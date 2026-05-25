JetBlue becomes second airline to suspend Belize flights

American low-cost airline JetBlue ended its service between Belize City and New York City on May 21, 2026, as part of a restructuring plan aimed at improving profitability. The suspension of its three weekly flights, which began in 2023, is expected to impact travelers from the United States East Coast seeking a direct route to Belize. This marks the second airline this month to withdraw from the Jewel, following Spirit Airlines’ discontinuation of its Belize service on May 2nd.

A JetBlue spokesperson noted that flights to Belize were discontinued after the route failed to meet performance expectations. The airline is currently undergoing a transformation program, which has also led to the suspension of service to destinations other than Belize. These include Bogotá and United States airports such as Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. Instead, the airline is expanding flights to destinations in Florida and Texas.

Spirit Airlines, another budget carrier, shut down its Belize operations after reportedly failing to secure funding.

In Belize, neither the Belize Tourism Board nor the Ministry of Tourism has officially commented on the loss of the two airlines. President of the Belize Tourism Industry Association, Efren Perez, said the industry is feeling the effects. “We depend on increasing our airlift so that we can create more overnight stays,” Perez told the media.

Perez added that Belize still maintains strong connections through major carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Copa Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Air Canada. He noted that the BTB, along with the Ministry of Tourism, continues working to attract additional carriers to Belize.

In San Pedro, one of the country’s top tourism destinations, some stakeholders have shared that this tourism season has been different compared to previous years. Some believe there has been a decline in visitor arrivals, and with the loss of the two airlines, the number of travelers visiting La Isla Bonita could be further affected. Stakeholders are hopeful that other airlines can eventually fill the gap left by Spirit Airlines and JetBlue.

In the meantime, the government is developing a “green season” campaign to encourage hoteliers to offer discounted rates to attract travelers during the low season. Passengers with JetBlue flights booked after May 21st are advised to contact the airline directly for rebooking or refunds.