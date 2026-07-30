Additional flights from Canada to Belize expected to boost tourist arrivals

While many in the tourism sector have reported challenges in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, they remain hopeful that the upcoming high season will bring improved business following the announcement of a new direct flight from Winnipeg, Canada, to Belize. Canadian carrier WestJet announced on July 20th that it will expand its network with new non-stop service to five destinations, including Belize, beginning December 14, 2026.

The new once-weekly flight will connect Winnipeg with Belize City’s Philip Goldson International Airport. The route will become WestJet’s third direct service to Belize, complementing its existing non-stop flights from Toronto and Calgary and providing Canadian travelers with greater access to the Jewel during the upcoming winter season.

The Belize Tourism Board welcomed the announcement, saying the additional service is expected to bring more visitors to the country. Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations, Honorable Anthony Mahler, said the new route marks another important step in strengthening air connectivity between Canada and Belize. “This is also a strong sign of confidence in our destination’s continued growth,” Mahler said. “Canada is one of Belize’s most important international markets, and with this new route complementing WestJet’s existing service from Toronto and Calgary, Canadians now have more options than ever to experience everything Belize has to offer.”

The additional flight is expected to support overnight visitor arrivals, particularly to destinations such as Ambergris Caye. As Belize’s leading tourism destination, Belize City has many stakeholders who are optimistic that the new Canadian route will help increase visitor numbers during the high season. Several restaurant owners on the island have shared that this year’s low season has been more challenging than usual, with reduced customer traffic affecting business. Some establishments in downtown San Pedro have even closed, citing insufficient tourism activity.

Area Representative and Minister of the Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Honorable Andre Perez, told The San Pedro Sun that the announcement of the additional flight is

news for the country and tourism-dependent destinations such as Ambergris Caye. He said increased air connectivity is expected to benefit the island’s tourism industry during the upcoming season. “I welcome WestJet’s new direct service to Belize as another strong vote of confidence in our country,” he noted. “Greater air connectivity means more opportunities for tourism, local businesses, and Belizean families. As we welcome more visitors, we remain committed to protecting our marine environment while growing our blue economy sustainably.”

WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill said the additional routes reflect growing demand for travel to Mexico and the Latin Caribbean. “We are excited to offer more ways for guests to trade their snow boots for sandals in the destinations that matter most to them, and we look forward to the travel stories that will take off from these exciting new options,” Weatherill said.

The airline’s expansion also includes new service to Mérida and San José del Cabo in Mexico, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and Liberia in Costa Rica.