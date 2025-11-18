San Pedro Recognizes Industry Leaders at 2025 Tourism Awards Gala

San Pedro’s tourism community gathered in style for the fourth annual Tourism Awards Gala at the Holiday Hotel on November 15th, with guests arriving at 7PM and the ceremony officially commencing at 8PM. Hosted by Gerry Badillo and Miley Chi, Miss San Pedro 2025, the event celebrated the dedication and achievements of local industry leaders, bringing together stakeholders, nominees, and supporters for an evening of recognition and appreciation.

This year’s gala embodied the vision of Deputy Mayor Ernesto Bardalez and the San Pedro Town Council to acknowledge outstanding contributions from “the best of the best in this amazing, rewarding but very competitive industry,” as the hosts emphasized. Attendees were welcomed by Deputy Mayor Bardalez, who shared that “as a mecca of the tourism industry in the country, it was just fair and much needed for us to have our very own awards recognition to the best of the best in this amazing, rewarding but very competitive industry.” The ceremony also saluted past winners, reinforcing the spirit of continued excellence in the sector.

The evening began with the presentation of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, the award honoured Amy Leiva’s decades-long career for her collaborative contributions to the local tourism landscape. In her acceptance remarks, Leiva reflected, “As I look back at my time in the tourism industry here in San Pedro, I am filled with pride and gratitude. This journey has never been a solitary path. Rather, it has been a collaborative effort, spanning decades. I owe a debt of gratitude to the dedicated staff who regularized and managed our operations.” She also encouraged the tourism community to “preserve the integrity of our destination while enhancing the visitor experience.”

Awards in ten categories followed, celebrating outstanding individuals and establishments. Notable winners included:

• Hotel of the Year: Ramon’s Village Resort

• Dive Shop of the Year: Ramon’s Village Resort

• Bartender of the Year: Jordanie Garcia, Black Orchid Restaurant

• Small Hotel of the Year: Ocean Tide Beach Resort

• Restaurant of the Year: Garage Seafood & Steakhouse

• Small Eatery of the Year: El Taco Loco

• Tour Guide of the Year: Herman Alamilla

• Tour Operator of the Year: Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures

• Fly Fishing Guide of the Year: Kristian Marin

• Front Office Person of the Year: Tula Ayuso, Ocean Tide

Many recipients expressed heartfelt gratitude. The Garage Seafood & Steakhouse team said, “I just want to say thank you to everybody who voted for us. Every 100% is a team effort with us. And everybody does their part.” Similarly, the Ramon’s Village Resort team emphasized their unity: “We have a total of a hundred and thirty years together of service. We love what we do. We are humbled by this award.”

The Gala also recognized supporting hotels, including Corona del Mar Hotel & Apartments, Mahogany Bay Resort, and Ramon’s Village Resort, for their consistent support. Dancers from The San Pedro Elite Dancers entertained guests during dinner, adding a vibrant cultural showcase to the celebration.

These awards continue to reinforce community pride and strengthen San Pedro’s profile as Belize’s tourism epicenter, encouraging ongoing innovation and a deep commitment to hospitality excellence across the island.