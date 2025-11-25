Spirit Airlines inaugurates non-stop flight from Fort Lauderdale to Belize

On Friday, November 21st, Belize welcomed Spirit Airlines’ first direct flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. When the aircraft landed at the Philip Goldson International Airport, it was greeted by officials from the Ministry of Tourism and the United States Embassy, along with traditional drumming, refreshments, and sweet Belizean treats for the arriving passengers. The inaugural event marked an important new chapter in the country’s air travel connectivity.

The Honourable Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports, and Diaspora Relations, and Katharine Beamer, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy, welcomed the dozens of passengers on board, marking the significance of the moment for the tourism and aviation sectors. Spirit Airlines, known for being a low-cost U.S. carrier, will operate flights three days a week on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. According to the airline’s schedule, flights depart Fort Lauderdale at 10:15AM local time and return from Belize at 12:35PM. Ahead of the launch, Spirit promoted introductory one-way fares to Belize City from US$85 and return fares from US$180, positioning the new service as an attractive, affordable option for travellers from both Belize and the United States.

Minister Mahler described the new route as a significant development for Belize’s tourism industry, particularly in helping balance airfare prices. “It is important because you had pretty much a monopoly with American going into Maya [region], and the prices were high because they would focus on yields like most airlines,” Mahler said. “This will keep them a bit honest and give travellers an option at least.” He added that negotiations with Spirit Airlines took approximately two years before reaching a successful agreement.

The U.S. Embassy highlighted that the new route offers expanded opportunities for travel and commerce between Belize and the United States. The service is expected to support short leisure trips, shopping weekends, and business connections for travellers on both ends of the route.

Fort Lauderdale, located on Florida’s southeastern coast, is a significant travel destination celebrated for its beaches, boating canals, vibrant cultural scene, and proximity to Miami. Many travellers consider it a more affordable entry point compared to Miami, making it a convenient alternative airport for those planning vacations or onward travel within Florida. With Spirit Airlines now offering this direct route, Belizeans and visitors alike gain a new, cost-effective travel option heading into the busy holiday season and beyond.