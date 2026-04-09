Sapodilla Cayes Busy Over Easter Break; Belizeans Favor Guatemala Over Mexico

While many Belizeans traveled to Guatemala instead of Mexico for the Easter holidays, hundreds of foreign visitors went to the Sapodilla Cayes Marine Reserve off Belize’s southern coast. According to immigration records, most of these visitors were from Guatemala, along with some from Honduras, arriving at the islands in private boats.

Director of Immigration Lawrence Thompson reported that 47 vessels arrived at the southern cayes. “There were more yachts and small vessels too,” Thompson said. “We had about 760 to 763 passengers arriving in that area. We have an immigration officer stationed at those cayes for that purpose.” Including crew members, the total number of visitors was close to 900. Thompson noted that very few Belizeans visit the area for leisure due to its remote location, approximately 40 miles off Punta Gorda Town in the Toledo District.

The most frequented islands within the Sapodilla Cayes Marine Reserve include Lime Caye, Hunting Caye, and Frank’s Caye, known for snorkeling, diving, and pristine beaches. The reserve, which consists of 14 cayes, offers some of the country’s top reef experiences and can be accessed via day trips or private stays. Its southern location near the maritime borders with Guatemala and Honduras contributes to increased traffic during peak holiday periods such as Easter.

Meanwhile, the Immigration Department reported a notable shift in travel patterns among Belizeans, with more Belizeans opting to visit Guatemala rather than Mexico. Thompson said crossings at the western border in Benque Viejo del Carmen increased by 28.4%, or approximately 7,050 additional Belizeans. In contrast, crossings at the northern border with Mexico declined by 23.7%. This change is believed to be influenced by recent violence linked to cartel activity in Mexico.

At the Philip Goldson International Airport, immigration authorities reported a 5.5% increase in arrivals. The report also noted a 37% increase in overall passenger traffic, indicating strong tourism inflows during the Easter period.