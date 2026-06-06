BermudAir Launches Five New Nonstop Routes to Belize

BermudAir announced on June 2, 2026, that it will launch five new nonstop flights from the United States to Belize beginning December 20, 2026, marking a significant expansion of direct air access to the Central American nation. The Bermuda-based premium leisure carrier will introduce service from Boston, Raleigh-Durham, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando Sanford, and St. Petersburg/Tampa, operating two to three times weekly through May 2, 2027.

The expansion stems from BermudAir’s strategic decision to grow its Caribbean network amid strong demand for regional travel, according to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Adam Scott. The airline will deploy Embraer 190 aircraft on routes to Belize, offering the only nonstop service from each of these five U.S. cities to the country. Flights will operate seasonally during the winter high season, allowing North American travelers to reach Belize from these locations without connections for the first time.

The announcement comes during a challenging period for Belize’s aviation sector. Earlier in 2026, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue withdrew routes from Belize, while American Airlines reduced service to the country.

Tourism Minister Anthony Mahler said discussions with BermudAir had already been underway. “We’ve been talking about multiple destinations from the United States, Guatemala, and maybe one more. They announced earlier than we had anticipated. We wanted some more time to look at their proposal and what they’re asking, but they are very much interested in working with Belize,” Mahler explained.

While expressing optimism about the airline’s interest, Mahler cautioned that discussions are still ongoing and that no final agreement has been reached.

“The moves reflect strong demand for Caribbean travel,” Scott stated, emphasizing the airline’s high customer satisfaction scores and positioning as North America’s premium leisure carrier.

Tammie Hall-Roberts, Board Chair of Raleigh-Durham International Airport, noted that the new route will provide travelers in the region with more Caribbean getaway options while reducing travel time.

For Belize, Mahler acknowledged the industry’s recent challenges but remained confident about future growth. “You lose some, and you gain some. I believe another airline will increase its capacity to Belize,” he said.

The new routes are expected to boost Belize’s tourism industry, which relies heavily on visitor arrivals. With tickets scheduled to go on sale on June 5, 2026, the service will open direct access from several growing U.S. markets. The government also continues negotiations with at least four other potential carriers regarding additional routes to Belize.