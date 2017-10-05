ADVISORY NO. 2: Tropical Storm Nate

NEMO in collaboration with the National Meteorological Service hereby informs the general public that Tropical Storm Nate, with winds of 40 miles per hour is located near 14.3 North Latitude and 83.7 West Longitude or approximately 550 miles south east of Belize. Nate is moving to the northwest at 8 miles per hour. The current track shows the centre of the storm in the warm waters off the coast of Belize. The stronger winds are expected to be east of Belize, over the sea. Nate is forecasted to reach the Yucatan Peninsula and head into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday night or Saturday. The main threat to Belize is thunderstorms and heavy rainfall which will continue to cause localized flooding to streets, low-lying roads, bridges, and flood prone villages, towns, and cities. Nate is expected to be directly in front of Belize by tomorrow and it is likely that a Tropical Storm Watch will be issued for the country.

The public is hereby advised to make preparations to protect life and property. Move to higher grounds if you live in an area that will flood. Know which shelter you will go to and know how you will reach the shelter. Make checks on family members and neighbors who are in need of assistance. Secure as much food and water as possible. At risk families, the elderly, women and children are encouraged to weather the effects of the storm in a safe, dry place. Do not wait until it’s too late to take action.

It is not advised to go to sea tomorrow. Fishers and people on the Cayes are hereby strongly urged to monitor and track Tropical Storm Nate and to take the necessary actions to preserve your life and property. Farmers are encouraged to attend to their crops and animals to reduce losses.

Drivers are reminded to drive with extreme caution when driving in wet conditions, reduce your speed, and put on your low beam, and hazard lights. The Ministry of Works hereby informs that the Coastal Road is closed due to flooding.

NEMO’s Emergency Coordinators contact information are as follows:

 Corozal, Mr. Williard Levy at 623 0237;

 Orange Walk, Ms. Suliema Celiz at 605 5046, or Mr. Aragon at 636 6094;

 Belize District, Mr. Lionel Tillett at 6154834 and Mr. Kevin Pollard at 621 2275;

 San Pedro, Ms. Vanessa Parham at 632 3698;

 Belize City, Ms. Timrose Augustine at 600 8672 and Councillor Willoughby at 615 9793;

 Belmopan, Ms. Clare Moody at 630 9791;

 Cayo, Mr. Al Westby at 630 3224 or Mr. Johnny Ramclam at 625 2526;

 Stann Creek, Mr. Keith Emmanuel at 615 9711; and

 Toledo, Mr. Kenton Parham at 630 9787.

 The NEMO Emergency Hotline is 936. NEMO IS ON ALERT.

Please continue to pay attention to the National Meteorological Service weather report and NEMO

advisories.

