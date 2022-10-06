Tropical Cyclone 13 in the South-central Caribbean taking aim at the Western Caribbean Region and Belize

The National Meteorological Service of Belize and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) hereby inform the general public that potential tropical cyclone 13 with winds of 35 mph is located near 11.5 North Latitude and 67.7 West Longitude or just north of Venezuela and is moving westward at 15 miles per hour. The pressure is 1005 millibars. The system is likely to make landfall on Nicaragua and Honduras. It is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves over mountainous terrain. In that scenario strong winds should not affect Belize. It will likely be heavy rainfall and flooding especially in southern Belize. A potential worse case, but a less likely scenario, is the centre could move more to the north of the forecasted track. If that occurs, we could be dealing with a hurricane which would make landfall on Belize on Monday.

The system is expected to strengthen when it moves over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. By Friday it is expected to be south of Haiti, by Saturday it is expected to be south of Jamaica, by Sunday morning it is expected to be over Nicaragua and Honduras, and by Monday it is likely to be in front of or over Belize. Rainfall amounts is likely to peak on Monday with daily totals of about 4 to 6 inches or higher. Rain is expected before the system reaches our region so flooding could occur before it makes landfall.

1. Review your family/emergency plan, check on the elderly and persons with disabilities.

2. Out district travel for the long weekend is not advised if it is not necessary.

3. Fishers are asked to remain in port. Always keep handy a commercial AM/FM radio, and cell phone to monitor weather conditions. Before leaving home secure your pet and important documents.

4. If your home is likely to flood, before leaving home turn off the main electrical switch and water valves.

5. Clean drains, and trim trees which can fall and damage your home.

6. Boil or purify water in flooded areas before drinking it. Ensure you have your emergency kit with flashlight, medicines, etc.

7. If you live near to a river, creek, and low-lying area take the necessary actions to save life.

8. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Six inches of running water can knock you down and one foot of water can sweep your vehicle away.

9. Drive slowly and put on your hazard lights when driving in the rain.

Move to safety (high grounds) early, do not wait until it’s too late, always move before nightfall.

NEMO’s emergency hotline is 936. Stay alert, be prepared. Take these advisories seriously. NEMO is on full alert, all national city and district committees including the Red Cross are meeting today and tomorrow.

