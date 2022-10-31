San Pedro prepares for potential Hurricane Lisa

A hurricane watch continues for the entire coast of Belize after the formation of Tropical Storm Lisa in the Caribbean Sea. As of 3PM, the storm continued moving west at 14 miles per hour (MPH) with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. People on Ambergris Caye have started to prepare for what could be Hurricane Lisa expected to make landfall in Belize late Wednesday.

Island residents have been observed in grocery stores getting supplies, while others started protecting their homes with plywood. With the increase in demand for materials like plywood, the Belize Bureau of Standards reminds all stores not to price gouge. The BBS asks people to report any violations and to check the price-controlled goods can be found https://bbs.gov.bz/price-controlled-goods/.

The San Pedro Town Council closes down

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) advised islanders that their offices will be closed from October 31st until an all-clear is declared. In addition, all businesses are advised to secure all signs properly. The STPC also advises all homeowners to secure their garbage bins. The Building Unit advises all construction sites to bring down any scaffolding and to clean the areas of material, equipment, and debris.

Other services that will come to a pause include flights. Tropic Air will suspend its services by 2PM on Tuesday, November 1st. Their services will continue when the relevant authorities give the all-clear. Caribeña Enterprises advised that people needing to get gas in their vehicles and boats are informed that the Foreshore Marina will be closing on Tuesday after 12 noon. Caribeña Enterprises asked customers to stay tuned for an update on the opening hours for the remaining of their fuel stations.

The public is advised to put their emergency disaster plans into effect, including preparations to relocate to safe shelters if necessary. The shelters in San Pedro include Sagebrush Church, San Pedro High School, Youth Center by San Marcos next to Catholic Church. If anyone needs to head to a shelter, call the phone number 226-4821 or 226-4824.

