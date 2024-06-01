Experts predicate an active 2024 hurricane season

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially opens on June 1st and runs until November 30th. Experts predict an unusually active cyclone and hurricane season between May and November, possibly the most devastating season in recent history. The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) states the season begins on May 15th in the (Pacific Basin) and June 1st in the (Atlantic Basin). The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) handed down its official prediction for the season – its most alarming yet.

Scientists forecast an above-average activity for the North Atlantic basin: With twenty-three storms with an average of fourteen averaged activities, eleven hurricanes with an average of seven averaged activities, and five major hurricanes with an average of three averaged activities. This year has an 85% chance of an “above average” season. The first named system typically forms around June 20, and the first hurricane by Aug. 11.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves just days before the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. On Tuesday, May 28th, in the NHC’s Atlantic Tropical Weather discussion, forecasters said one system is situated east of the Cape Verde Islands, another is in the Central Atlantic, and the third is in the Central Caribbean, each traveling westward across the Atlantic, with wind speeds of up to 15 mph. The World Meteorological Organization listed twenty-three Atlantic Basin storm names, which include Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William. Names are retired following exceptionally destructive storms. The season could even exhaust the official list of hurricane names, requiring a supplemental list for the first time.

Historically, the most active period for tropical storms in Belize is from the end of August through mid-October. Island residents should follow hurricane preparedness and guidelines and stock up on supplies as the hurricane season has commenced. Hurricane preparedness and guidelines are:

• Always use storm shutters or board windows, protect outward doors to stay safe and secure.

• Stock up on food that has a long shelf life.

• Keep flashlights, candles, storm lanterns, batteries, and matches handy.

• Stay tuned to radio and television stations for official bulletins.

• Sterilize baths; all containers and cooking utensils to store water.

• When in doubt, drink boiled or treated water only.

• Store all garden implements and furniture inside.

• Lighten the foliage of trees near buildings if strong winds are likely.

• Remove all coconut from the tree.

• If you plan to evacuate, leave early so that floods, fallen trees, wires, or traffic jams do not stop you.

• Those seeking shelter should shut off water, gas, and electricity before leaving home.

• Pets are not allowed in shelters, so please make arrangements for their safety.

For further information and details to improve your emergency family plan, please contact San Pedro NEMO Coordinator Vanesa Parham via WhatsApp or call 614-5865 or on their official website https://site.nemo.org.bz/preparedness-guidelines