First Tropical Storm of 2024 Hurricane Season named

On Wednesday, June 19th, the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season is forming in the western region of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm, named Alberto, has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm will move slowly to the west, approaching northeastern Mexico. The effects were also felt along the coast of Texas in the United States, with strong winds and heavy rain.

Alberto is expected to produce rainfall totals of five to ten inches across northeast Mexico and southern Texas. The maximum rainfall expected by late Thursday was 15 inches. There are concerns that this rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Corpus Christi to the mouth of the Rio Grande. Forecasters shared that the Texas coast will gradually improve after Thursday.

While this storm poses no threat to Belize, the country’s weather has changed significantly over the past few days. Following the prolonged heat wave, the weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. The National Meteorological Service of Belize indicated on June 17th that heavy showers and thunderstorms can be expected over central and northern Belize over the following days.

This year, scientists forecast above-average activity for the North Atlantic basin, predicting 23 storms with an average of 14 named storms, 11 hurricanes with an average of seven hurricanes, and five major hurricanes with an average of three major hurricanes. According to them, this year also has an 85% chance of an “above average” season.

Belizeans are advised to monitor any updates on the weather during the hurricane season and to follow information from official sources only. The most active period for tropical storms in Belize is from the end of August through mid-October. Residents of San Pedro Town are encouraged to make any necessary hurricane preparations.

For further reference on how to improve your emergency family plan, contact San Pedro National Emergency Management Organization Coordinator Vanessa Parham via WhatsApp or call 614-5865, or visit their official website https://site.nemo.org.bz/preparedness-guidelines for additional tips.