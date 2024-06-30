Sunday, June 30, 2024
Statement on NEMO Preparedness for Hurricane Beryl and Reports of Price Gouging

Belmopan, June 30, 2024. The Office of the Prime Minister, through the National Emergency Management Organization and all other relevant entities, remains vigilant and prepared as regards Hurricane Beryl, a potential threat to Belize in the week ahead.
We are also aware of a groundswell panic, leading to a rush on grocery stores and other stores selling plywood and other materials. That has led to unscrupulous shopkeepers and hardware store owners raising the prices of their goods.
As a responsible government, We MUST advise all our citizens to remain vigilant. Hurricane Beryl is a real potential threat. Additionally, we appeal to and caution the business sector. There is never a time to gouge our Belizean public, and certainly not in the face of what may be a devastating natural disaster. There will most certainly be repercussions based on reports of gouging.
We ask all Belizeans to remain vigilant and monitor the airwaves as Hurricane Beryl makes its way westward into the Caribbean.

