NEMO hosts press briefing in preparation for Hurricane Beryl

On Monday afternoon, July 1st, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), along with the Ministry of Disaster Risk Management and the National Meteorological Service of Belize, provided a press briefing on Hurricane Beryl. The powerful Category 4 storm, with 155 miles per hour winds, is hurtling through the southeastern Caribbean. While its current trajectory indicates it will make landfall north of Belize, there is still a high risk that the entire country could be impacted by Beryl’s heavy rain and gusty winds. Therefore, Belizeans are urged to have a plan of action and to follow only official sources regarding the development of the hurricane.

The press briefing on Monday started at 1:30PM with Kennedy Carrillo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Disaster Risk Management. She stated that the joint press briefing was to update the nation on Hurricane Beryl’s condition and potential impact on Belize. Carrillo emphasized that her ministry prioritizes sharing timely and official information as a crucial element for hurricane preparedness plans nationwide.

Chief Meteorologist Ronald Gordon said it is difficult to say if the storm will hit Belize directly. “We cannot say precisely at the moment, given the level of uncertainty,” he explained. “But if the system moves on the projected path, we will likely experience some impact from the storm, including strong winds and heavy rainfall, which we can fine-tune as we get more information.” He added that the projected cone of the hurricane covers Belize’s southern Stann Creek District up to the northern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. This means the hurricane’s center could be anywhere within that cone by Friday morning when the system approaches this area. Gordon noted that by then, Hurricane Beryl is expected to have downgraded to Category 1.

National Emergency Coordinator Daniel Mendez said that as of 9AM on Tuesday, July 2nd, NEMO will be activated countrywide. He told all NEMO branches will hold daily meetings to prepare for the storm’s arrival. “We will continue making preparations across the country and ensure our stocks are updated,” Mendez said. He encouraged Belizeans to start preparing before the storm arrives.

In the Belize Rural South, which includes the communities of Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye communities, the local NEMO branch advises residents to exercise caution and voluntarily evacuate for their safety. For updates on the hurricane, follow their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NEMOBelizeRuralSouth, and their office can be reached at 226-4824 or 614-5865.

The 3PM forecast on Monday indicated that Hurricane Beryl would remain powerful as it moves across the Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, USA, advised that in addition to Belize, the Cayman Islands, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the remainder of the northwestern Caribbean and southwestern Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of Hurricane Beryl.