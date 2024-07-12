Saturday, July 13, 2024
NEMO advises Belizeans to remain vigilant throughout the hurricane season

After narrowly avoiding Hurricane Beryl, a dangerous and powerful storm that developed on June 28th in the eastern Caribbean, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in Belize is continuing to hold meetings to better prepare for the ongoing hurricane season. NEMO is reminding Belizeans that the hurricane season is just beginning, and being ready for a major storm should remain a top priority for everyone.
The NEMO Coordinator in San Pedro stresses the importance of community effort in disaster preparedness. Islanders are advised to ensure that their emergency plans are up to date, stock up on essential supplies, and stay informed from reliable sources in the event of a weather system threat. She underlines that keeping everyone safe during natural disasters is not just an individual responsibility but a collective one.

Grenada after Hurricane Beryl

The historic June/July storm, Hurricane Beryl, began in the eastern Caribbean on July 1st, causing devastation in the island nations of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. It then moved on to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before landing on the Mexican Caribbean Coast north of Belize on July 5th as a Category 1 hurricane. Despite Belize being under a tropical storm warning, predicting heavy rainfall and tropical storm force winds, the storm did not affect the country. However, Beryl continued into the Gulf of Mexico, hitting the southeast coast of Texas and Louisiana in the United States as a Category 1 hurricane, causing severe flooding and leaving millions without electricity.

Tulum after Hurricane Beryl

Beryl was the earliest-forming category five hurricane on record at the beginning of this year’s season. Hurricane Beryl killed 11 people in the Caribbean, and at least eight fatalities were reported in Texas. In addition, it is considered the strongest hurricane by wind speed to ever develop in June on record. Before this, the strongest storm recorded in June was Hurricane Alma in 1966. The Category 3 hurricane developed over Central America and killed at least 73 people in Honduras.

Cars are submerged in floodwaters after Hurricane Beryl passed in Houston July 8, 2024. Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas early that morning, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses, unleashing heavy rain and causing multiple deaths it moved east and later weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said. (OSV News photo/Rich Matthews, Reuters)

At NEMO national headquarters in Belmopan City, it was stated that such a storm usually occurs later in the season until August or September. Beryl prompted the disaster response organization to be better prepared earlier in the season rather than later. NEMO nationwide, along with the National Meteorological Service, will remain vigilant throughout the season. The Honorable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, thanked NEMO and their partners for their efforts as the hurricane approached. During a debrief on the impacts and response to Hurricane Beryl on July 8th, Perez said their discussion focused on preparedness and identifying areas for improvement. He also reminded the public that NEMO’s hotline is 936 and that the office in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, can be reached at 226-4824 and 611-6603 in Caye Caulker.

