Automatic Weather Station installed in Caye Caulker

To build a climate-resistant community, on Monday, August 19th, the National Meteorological Service (NMS) of Belize officially inaugurated the Caye Caulker Weather Station under the leadership of the Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez. This new infrastructure, Automatic Weather Stations, joined the many installed across the country and will enhance the monitoring of weather and climate data for residents on the Cayes. The pivotal project was made possible through US$8 million in funding from the Global Environment Facility via the World Bank. The project is called ‘Energy Resilience for Climate Adaptation’ and was partly co-financed by the Government of Belize.

The NMS is implementing the project along with the Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) and the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance at the Caye Caulker Municipal Airport. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Caye Caulker was Perez, who also holds the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management. He said that Belize and its coastal communities are considered vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. “We are at the forefront of climate change, rising water levels, beach erosion, and exposure to weather systems like hurricanes,” Perez said. “My ministry believes that if we become a climate resilient nation, then we must ensure adequate monitoring of the weather,” adding that his ministry will support the long-term sustainability of this critical project. The weather station’s services are not confined to the Caye Caulker community but benefit the entire country, particularly mariners, tour operators, and fishing folks.

Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott noted that this first-ever weather station on her island is a technological advancement and a crucial step toward safeguarding their community. “With this facility, we will be able to monitor and analyze the shift in weather with precision,” said Pott. “This data will empower us to better prepare for extreme weather events and ensure that our residents’ lives and property are protected,” adding that the weather station symbolizes the commitment to understanding and combating global warming.

Senior Climatologist at NMS, Shanea Young, shared that they have received 35 weather stations from this project, raising the total number to over 70 nationwide with only three active technicians maintaining them. Young mentioned that in the past, there was a weather station on Ambergris Caye and another on Half Moon Caye, but inclement weather systems damaged them. “These stations on marine space will help us fill a big gap we have had for many years in covering the risk and providing early warning services to the marine stakeholders,” Young said. This includes weather systems like hurricanes and other climate hazards related to climate change. Some of these include sea level rise and coastal erosion. Young thanked everyone in this project and said that collective efforts will increase the country’s resilience to climate change and future weather hazards.

The program has significantly bolstered NMS’ weather monitoring capabilities. The project, which has seen the delivery of 35 stations, started with successfully implementing activities under Component 1, titled ‘Long-Term Energy Planning and Capacity Building for Climate Adaptation.’ This had a total budget of US$1,302,000 and is part of the project, which is a critical step towards enhancing Belize’s resilience to climate change and improving real-time weather data availability.

This development in climate technology is also to achieve Hydrological Modelling, Provision of Real-Time Hydro-Meteorological Data, and Provision of Weather Information for BEL’s Operations. Currently, the NMS has successfully procured and installed 23 Meteorological Automatic Weather Stations, six Rainfall Stations, and six Hydro-meteorological Stations. This procurement amounted to a total of US$610,871. The installation process, which included replacing older manual stations and establishing new ones, amounted to a total cost of US$450,000.

In addition, the NMS has launched a local weather application to provide real-time weather data. The only inconvenience is that it has been launched for Android devices only, but the app will also be made available for Apple iPhone devices.

Pictures courtesy of the Government of Belize