King Tides flooding San Pedro homes and streets

Several coastal areas of the country, including San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, have been affected by King Tides that accompanied this month’s supermoon. The unusually high tide has flooded low-lying areas and streets without proper drainage systems. In San Pedro, residents are asked to exercise caution when traversing low-lying areas. At the same time, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) crew continues to monitor and assess key areas for repairs.

The high tides mainly affect the areas near the lagoon on the island’s western side. Some residents shared with The Sun that their homes have been flooded, and they have had to improvise to keep the water out. In other homes, they said that when the high waters recede, they take out the water with buckets, but when it returns, it is a nightmare dealing with the swelling lagoon. The affected islanders believe better drainage may be a solution, while others shared that high tides have been happening for years. However, it is a bit unusual on this occasion, and they believe it could be due to climate change. The SPTC said that such tides also affect their road infrastructure and are addressing all reports throughout the island.

The King Tides are attributed to the stronger gravitational pull of the supermoon. On Wednesday, September 18th, it was a full moon, the third time in the year that the moon was closest to Earth. This led to higher tides again flooding many streets and homes.

The Chief Meteorologist Officer, Ronald Gordon, at the National Meteorological Service of Belize, stated that the recent high tides have been higher each time. Based on the predictions, this increase is due to climate change and global warming. Gordon added that the high tides will see a peak over the weekend, along with some rainfall. In addition, his forecast shows that in the following months, the phenomenon will return, affecting coastal areas and the levels of the rivers on the mainland.

In the meantime, people living near waterways (lagoons and rivers) are advised to monitor the water levels and report any threats from unusually high tides to their nearby authorities. King Tides often occur when the moon and the sun are perfectly aligned. According to forecasts from meteorologists in the State of Florida in the United States, King Tides are expected to return to the region in October, November, and December of this year.