MNS and NEMO Monitors the Southwest Caribbean Sea for Potential Tropical Cyclone Formation

Press Release. Belmopan, Belize. 15th October, 2024 – The National Meteorological Service of Belize (NMSB) and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) are closely monitoring the Southwest Caribbean Sea, where models suggest a potential for tropical cyclone development later this week. While current chances of formation remain low, with near 0% probability over the next 48 hours and 30% within seven days, the situation could still evolve. In a worst-case scenario, a tropical depression or storm could form by Thursday or Friday, moving over Northern Nicaragua or Honduras, weakening before its remnants pass over Belize late Friday into Saturday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall. The public is reminded that forecasts are subject to change, however, and NMSB and NEMO will continue to closely monitor the system and provide timely updates on any significant developments.

The most important takeaway is that there is no need to panic. The public is reminded that as we are still in the peak of hurricane season, it is crucial to stay informed by paying close attention to official alerts from the NMSB and NEMO regarding any potential weather threats that may impact the country. Advisories, watches, and warnings are issued through our websites, social media platforms, and national television and radio stations. Residents are urged not to listen to or spread rumors and misinformation from unofficial sources.

The NMSB works in collaboration with the National Hurricane Centre, which provides regional forecasts, and also with the Caribbean Meteorological Organization. It is important to highlight that only the Prime Minister, acting on the advice of the Chief Meteorologist and the National Emergency Coordinator, has the authority to issue a hurricane or tropical storm watch or warning for Belize. Meanwhile, the National Emergency Operations Centre and all District Emergency Operations Centres remain vigilant and prepared, continuously monitoring potential threats.

NEMO’s EMERGENCY HOTLINE IS 936. Let’s stay alert, be prepared, and keep following updates from the NMSB and NEMO advisories to ensure our community stays safe and ready.