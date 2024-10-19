National Emergency Management Organization Advisory on Tropical Storm Nadine

Tropical Storm conditions associated with Nadine are spreading over coastal parts of the Corozal, Belize and Stann Creek Districts. The National Meteorological Service’s weather station at Half Moon Caye recently reported a wind gust of 43 mph. A Tropical Storm warning remains in effect from Belize City northward to the Border with Mexico. At 9am local time, Tropical Storm Nadine was located near latitude 17.3N, longitude 87.9W or about 25 miles southeast of Belize City. Nadine was moving to the west at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. A general westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected for the remainder of today before the tropical storm makes landfall along the coast of Belize in a few hours. No significant strengthening is expected before the system makes landfall.

The main threat from Nadine will continue to be heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches have already been recorded and an additional 4 to 6 inches are possible, especially over northern and central Belize. This could result in flooding. Strong gusty winds are producing rough sea conditions, and mariners are advised to remain in safe harbour until the all clear is given. Some coastal flooding is expected near or just north of where the system makes landfall. Strong gusty winds north of the centre may result in some minor damage to weak structures. Tropical Storm conditions are likely to affect areas south of Belize City and residents in these communities are urged to remain vigilant.

Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within Belize, in this case within the next 6 hours. Take immediate action to protect life and property.

Hazards Expected to Affect Belize

Excess Rainfall – Heavy rainfall (an additional 4-6 inches) is expected, especially over northern and central Belize. This can result in localized flooding within these districts.

High Wind – Winds of 50 miles per hour with higher gusts will occur within the impact area. This may result in damage to structures, crops, and trees.

Storm Surge – A minor storm surge generally less than 1 foot is possible just north of where the system makes landfall.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) urges residents of the Corozal, Belize, Orange Walk, and Cayo Districts to prepare now for the arrival of Tropical Storm Nadine in the next few hours and implement their emergency plans as flood conditions and high winds may be possible. All other districts should remain on high alert during this time.

● Businesses in the Corozal, Orange Walk and Belize Districts (including San Pedro and Caye Caulker) should consider remaining closed today as Tropical Storm Nadine passes Belize. Business owners are asked to ensure the safety of their employees.

● Essential services are to remain open in the Belize, Corozal and Orange Walk Districts, and in San Pedro and Caye Caulker. Essential Services are defined below. ● Put your family and business emergency plans into action. Check your emergency food, water and medical supplies. Check on the elderly and people with disabilities, and safeguard your pets.

● NEMO recommends sheltering in place, given the very short time-span before landfall. We urge you to find a safe place to shelter.

● Shelters will be opened in the Belize and Cayo Districts and San Pedro Town. Shelters in other districts will open as needed. Listen closely to NEMO announcements in your districts for more information if you will need to seek shelter.

Residents are advised to follow official information coming from NEMO and the Met Service. The National Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and all District Emergency Operations centres in all districts are open and remain on alert. NEMO’s hotline is 936.

NEMO takes all hydrometeorological hazards very seriously, and we ask the public to do so as well. Let’s work together to keep our community safe and prepared!

:-End of Release

ESSENTIAL SERVICES

1. Ѕесurіtу Fоrсеѕ

2. Меdісаl реrѕоnnеl and аuхіlіаrу ѕеrvісеѕ (іnсludеѕ аmbulаnсе ѕеrvісеѕ)

3. Іmmіgrаtіоn and Сuѕtоmѕ

4. Рrіvаtе ѕесurіtу ѕеrvісеѕ

5. Рublіс utіlіtіеѕ, wоrkеrѕ and аuхіlіаrу ѕtаff

6. Ѕосіаl wоrkеrѕ authorized to rеѕроnd to еmеrgеnсіеѕ

7. Ѕаnіtаtіоn wоrkеrѕ and аuхіlіаrу ѕtаff

8. Рrоduсtіvе ѕесtоr іnduѕtrіеѕ, реrѕоnnеl and аuхіlіаrу wоrkеrѕ (роtаblе water рrоduсtіоn, аgrісulturаl wоrkеrѕ)

9. Меdіа (wоrkеrѕ ѕuрроrtіng tеlеvіѕіоn, rаdіо, nеwѕрареrѕ and оnlіnе mеdіа ѕеrvісеѕ)

10. Веlіzе Роrt Authority

11. Belize Department of Civil Aviation

12. Оffісе оf the Governor Gеnеrаl

13. Nаtіоnаl Fіrе Ѕеrvісе

14. Веlіzе Еlесtrісіtу Lіmіtеd

15. Веlіzе Water Ѕеrvісеѕ Lіmіtеd

16. Веlіzе Теlеmеdіа Lіmіtеd

17. Ѕрееdnеt Соmmunісаtіоn Lіmіtеd (Ѕmаrt)

18. Call Centres