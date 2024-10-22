No significant damages reported following Tropical Storm Nadine

Belize’s central and northern areas were hit with heavy rain as Tropical Storm Nadine landed on Saturday, October 19th. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, several streets experienced flooding, beaches were left with storm debris, and erosion could be observed in some areas. The local branch of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) did not report any major damage to residential and commercial properties after the storm’s passage.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Nadine made landfall near Belize City around 11AM with maximum sustained winds near 60 miles per hour. The tropical storm formed early on Saturday in the western Caribbean Sea near the coast of Belize. The storm’s effects started just after 8AM with heavy rainfall and gusty conditions. By 10AM, the wind had picked up significantly, and areas along San Pedro’s east coast began to flood.

While everyone hunkered down, the Port Authority notified mariners about the storm conditions, requiring all vessels to remain moored in safe harbors and suspending water taxi operations. This notice was followed after several boats were observed operating during the storm.

The wind howled across the island for the next two hours, but it was not strong enough to cause any major damage, except for one building in the downtown area where the zinc was lifted. NEMO opened one of the main shelters on the island by the Boca del Rio area. Six people who felt their areas were vulnerable opted to seek refuge in the shelter. They returned home at 5PM after the intensity of the storm had passed.

At 6PM, the Government of Belize gave the ‘All Clear,’ lifting all weather warnings as the Nadine weakened to a tropical depression. Some areas of San Mateo and some of the streets north of town experienced flooding. Many of the scheduled events for the weekend at the Ambergris Stadium were also postponed due to the intense rain.

A tropical storm crossed northern Guatemala and southern Mexico before dissipating on Sunday, October 20th. The heavy rainfall resulted in four to twelve inches in northern Belize, leading to localized flooding. Areas particularly affected by the rainfall include the Coastal Road from La Democracia Village to Hope Creek Junction, the Iguana Creek Bridge at Spanish Lookout, and the low-lying bridge at Santa Elena Town in the Cayo District, as well as Sittee River in the Stann Creek District. A flood warning was issued for communities along the Río Hondo, New River, and Río Bravo in northern Belize. Additionally, those near the Mopan, Macal, and Belize Rivers in central and western Belize and the Maya Mountains’ eastern slopes were also warned of potential flooding.

NEMO reminds the public that the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season does not end until November 1st. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow weather warnings from the Belize Meteorological Service and other authorities.