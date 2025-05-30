NEMO Prepares for the 2025 Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30. In anticipation of what is predicted to be an above-average season, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) personnel in Belize Rural South have been actively participating in preparedness workshops.

NEMO hosted a Hurricane Preparedness Week from May 25 to 31, engaging its branches nationwide on critical safety topics. These sessions focused on understanding the risks associated with wind and water, preparing in advance of storms, knowing your area’s vulnerabilities, and interpreting forecast information. They also covered evacuation procedures, how to stay safe during a storm, post-storm recovery actions, and timely decision-making.

Vanessa Parham, District Emergency Coordinator for Belize Rural South, emphasized that NEMO continues to refine its protocols on an annual basis. In the event of a tropical storm or hurricane, Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs), also known as Command Centers, are activated to monitor conditions and implement coordinated responses.

Chief Meteorological Officer Ronald Gordon stated that, according to forecasts from Colorado State University, USA, the 2025 season may see up to 17 named storms, including nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes. “Compared to last year, this is about the same, meaning the season is expected to be above normal,” Gordon noted. “Even with an average season, there’s still a heightened chance of a storm affecting Belize. What’s most important is not just the seasonal prediction, but daily monitoring. Track developing systems, pay attention to official forecasts, and prepare accordingly.”

One of the most vital pieces of public information is the list of designated hurricane shelters. In San Pedro, shelters include Sagebrush Church in the Boca del Rio area and the Saint John Paul II Youth Center in the San Pablo subdivision, which is specifically designated for persons with disabilities. In Caye Caulker, shelters include the Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School and Ocean Academy.

For more details and ongoing updates, visit https://site.nemo.org.bz or contact District Coordinator Vanessa Parham at 614-5865.