National Climate Outlook Forum Held to Boost Belize’s Climate Resilience and Early Warning Efforts

Press Release, Belmopan, July 11, 2025. The National Meteorological Service of Belize (NMS) hosted the Thirteenth National Climate Outlook Forum (NCOF-13), bringing together key stakeholders from across sectors to advance the use of seasonal climate forecasts in disaster risk reduction and sustainable development planning.

Held in the wake of mounting climate-related threats, the forum provided a timely opportunity to enhance national coordination and preparedness. These hazards, which have caused significant economic and social losses in recent years, underscore the urgent need for science-based, user-focused climate services.

In his remarks at the event, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Governance, and Disaster Risk Management, emphasized the importance of unity and innovation in the face of climate risk:

“Climate risk does not recognize ministries, sectors, or jurisdictional boundaries. It demands inter-agency coordination, open data sharing, and a culture of collaboration rooted in service to people, especially the most vulnerable. The success of this forum and our national efforts depends on more than forecasts. It relies on a vibrant network of stakeholders who trust one another, who collaborate across sectors, and who dare to innovate. This is what transforms vulnerability into resilience.”

The forum featured a wide range of activities, including the official release of the 2025 hurricane/wet season, Belize State of the Climate 2024, climate outlooks for July to December, presentations from public-private partners, and a Climate Jeopardy Tournament.

National Emergency Coordinator Daniel Mendez also spoke at the forum, underscoring the importance of local engagement and empowerment in disaster risk management:

“Disasters are about people, not just as victims but as agents of change.”

The event provided a platform for stakeholders to engage directly with the NMS and provide feedback on the accessibility and relevance of climate information products and services.

Chief Meteorologist Ronald Gordon remarked on the value of the forum, stating: “The National Climate Forums, held at least once annually, form a key component of the National Meteorological Service’s engagement strategy. These forums provide a vital platform for gathering meaningful feedback from stakeholders, allowing us to continuously enhance the relevance, accuracy, and quality of the services we provide. Ultimately, they support our shared goal of strengthening national resilience to climate change and climate variability, while reducing disaster risk across all sectors of the economy and safeguarding the well-being of the Belizean people.”

The outcomes of NCOF-13 are expected to:

• Strengthen inter-agency coordination for climate and disaster risk management

• Improve the communication and application of seasonal forecasts

• Promote better-informed planning and decision-making at all levels

• Highlight the progress Belize is making under its National Framework for Climate Services (NFCS).

By convening national actors from across government, civil society, and the private sector, NCOF-13 reaffirmed the country’s commitment to turning climate information into action and building a more resilient, prepared Belize.