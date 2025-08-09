National Meteorological Service Multi-Media Training July 29-30, 2025

Press Release, Belize City, August 4, 2025 – The National Meteorological Service in Belize (NMS), in partnership with World Food Programme, is pleased to announce the Multi-Media Production Training of the NMS staff. This important training took place on July 29-30, 2025, at the NMS Conference Room.

The 2-day training brought together meteorologists/forecasters, weather observers, and electronic technicians to learn the applications of videography in Meteorology. The NMS staff covered areas of videography in Meteorology such as:

•Visualization

•Real-time updates

•Data for Science

•Public Engagement

•Videography for Weather Forecasting and Planning

•Setting up and utilizing the equipment (camera, tripod, lens, boom mic, 3-point lighting, etc.)

•Post-Production using Adobe Premiere

Each thematic session included presentations, videos, and hands-on training on the production process, including pre-production (planning, budget, and equipment), production (capturing the images and sound quality), post-production (editing, cleaning, filtering), photography, and graphic design.

The videography equipment purchased for the National Meteorological Service includes lighting-GVM 1200, a professional shotgun microphone, a portable boom pole, a tripod, an 18-35mm lens, a heavy-duty C-stand and boom pole holder, and a wireless lavalier mic. The equipment was sponsored by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Project.

These new skills will help the NMS enhance our public engagement and outreach, as well as counter misinformation by providing accurate information that is crucial for informed robust decision-making. They aim to improve the provision of timely, accurate, and consistent weather and climate information in a way that is relevant to the audience, using different media methods to reach diverse groups.