San Pedro Authorities Stress Preparedness and Safety as Peak Hurricane Months Approach

As Belize moves into the final months of the Atlantic hurricane season—historically the most active period—authorities are reminding residents and visitors not to let their guard down. Although the season officially runs from June 1 to November 30, September through November often bring the greatest storm threats, and this year’s outlook remains above average. Meteorologists predict up to 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes, keeping Belize, particularly vulnerable for its coastal and island communities like San Pedro, on high alert.

Mid-season, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has already seen several notable systems. Tropical Storm Barry developed in late June and brought heavy rains that affected Belize and parts of Mexico. Later, Hurricane Erin materialized in August, reaching Category 5 strength as it crossed the Atlantic, although it mainly remained offshore. More recently, Hurricane Gabrielle formed in September and intensified rapidly to a major hurricane as it passed east of Bermuda.

The Mayor of San Pedro, Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, who also chairs the Transport and Evacuation Committee of the San Pedro Emergency Operations Center (EOC), emphasized the importance of preparedness and community involvement this season. In an interview on September 24th, he stated, “Our aim is to educate, sensitize the public… It is the responsibility of everyone.” Nuñez described two types of evacuation carried out on the island: voluntary evacuation encouraged before storms hit, and coordinated evacuation led by NEMO, underscoring, “There is no mandatory evacuation.”

Due to San Pedro’s geographic vulnerability, surrounded by sea and lagoons, the town takes storm surge and tidal flooding seriously. The Mayor detailed extensive pre-hurricane preparations involving multiple departments securing construction sites, managing traffic, sanitation, and supporting clinics. “We usually get together and have a conversation with NEMO… to have a committee meeting, an EOC, whenever we’re going to activate,” he explained. During a hurricane, the EOC works around the clock to provide accurate information and dispel misinformation. Nuñez noted, “We encourage people to listen to the official news from NEMO,” highlighting the Town Council’s efforts to keep residents informed.

With roughly two months left in the season, Belize’s National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) remains vigilant, monitoring localized flooding issues and community needs. National Emergency Coordinator Daniel Mendez affirmed, “NEMO is a complete system… We receive information from villages and share information with them,” ensuring a state of readiness.

Notably, the Mayor urged residents to heed evacuation advisories, warning against the risks of staying on the island during storms. “Staying here, you are risking your lives… If there is time to leave, if there is an opportunity for you to leave and be safer elsewhere, that you are more…in a safer zone than staying on an island,” he stressed. He also cautioned against hurricane parties during storms, noting, “We don’t encourage that. We want everybody to be safe.”

The message for all residents and visitors this hurricane season is clear: remain informed, prepare thoroughly with family emergency plans, and prioritize safety through timely evacuation when advised.