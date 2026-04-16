Saturday, April 18, 2026
Weather

Belize Temperatures Trend Up, No Heatwave Expected

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As the summer season approaches, there have been reports of an imminent heatwave that could affect the country. While heatwaves in Belize have been intense in the past, the National Meteorological Service of Belize has dismissed those claims, stating that there is currently no forecast for extreme heat in the coming days.
Chief Meteorologist Ronald Gordon said Belize is experiencing typical seasonal heat, with no signs of a significant temperature spike. “We expect some heatwaves, probably at the end of this month or early in May,” Gordon explained. He noted that 2024 was among the hottest years on record. “We had temperatures exceeding 100°F for several days,” he added. Gordon also reminded the public to rely on official sources for accurate weather updates.
Current conditions across Belize are expected to feature moderate, relatively dry easterly airflow. In the coming days, skies will be sunny with occasional cloudy intervals, while showers are expected to be isolated. A few brief morning showers may develop mainly along the central and northern coast of the country. Later in the month, hazy and warmer-than-usual conditions could develop if a heatwave forms.
In areas such as San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye, the public is advised to limit sun exposure during peak hours, between 10AM and 2PM. Residents are also encouraged to stay hydrated with water rather than caffeinated drinks or alcohol.
Those who must be outdoors during peak heat hours are advised to use sunscreen, wear a hat or cap and sunglasses, and stay in shaded areas whenever possible. Prolonged heat exposure can cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and rashes. In severe cases, heat stroke can occur. During periods of extreme heat, special attention should be given to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.
In recent years, Belize has experienced shifting weather patterns linked to climate change, including warmer temperatures, more intense heat events, and altered rainfall patterns. Experts note that while day-to-day weather may vary, the long-term trend points to rising heat and more extreme conditions.
For detailed weather updates, the public is encouraged to visit the National Meteorological Service website at https://nms.gov.bz/forecast/general-weather-forecast/.

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Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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