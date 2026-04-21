Hurricane Hunter aircraft visits Belize ahead of hurricane season

As part of a Caribbean awareness tour, a United States Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft visited Belize on April 16th. The event, hosted by the National Meteorological Service of Belize, featured the WC-130J Hurricane Hunter, known as the Super Hercules, which landed at the Philip Goldson International Airport, where students and guests had the opportunity to view, tour, and learn about the important work these aircraft perform.

The crew of the Air Force storm reconnaissance plane engaged with attendees, raising awareness of their work at approximately 10,000 feet while tracking storms. The aircraft collects critical data, which is then shared with communities on the ground in Belize and across areas at risk of tropical cyclones.

Minister of Disaster Risk Management, Honorable Henry Charles Usher, attended the event and noted that such initiatives serve to motivate Belizean youth. “This can inspire the next generation of Belizean scientists, pilots, meteorologists, and engineers,” he told the media. Usher added that he hoped students touring the aircraft would be encouraged to pursue studies in science-related fields.

Dozens of students had the opportunity to tour the aircraft, gaining a rare glimpse inside the high-tech flying laboratory. The experience left many with lasting impressions and is expected to have sparked interest in aviation, science, and meteorology.

Robbie Berg, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center, explained that their role involves forecasting the paths and intensities of storms and hurricanes. “We also look at how big they are going to be over the next five days, and based on that, we issue watches and warnings for the United States. We coordinate with the meteorological service here in Belize to coordinate watches and warnings for this country and others across the Caribbean as well,” he said. “We start once the storm forms and, in some cases, even before formation, which can be days before the system reaches Belize.”

Belize’s Chief Meteorologist, Ronald Gordon, emphasized the importance of the data collected by hurricane hunters. “They feed into complex computer models and enable us to predict better how the hurricane will intensify and where it will track,” he said. Gordon also reminded the Belizean public that hurricane season is approaching and encouraged early preparedness.

Belize was one of three stops on the tour. After departing the country, the Hurricane Hunter aircraft continued to the United States territory of Puerto Rico.