Government prepares to assist farmers ahead of potential drought

As summer approaches, the National Meteorological Service of Belize is warning of possible drought conditions in the coming weeks, as below-average rainfall is expected. This is due to the possible development of the climate phenomenon known as El Niño later this year. The agricultural sector is among the most vulnerable, and to help prepare farmers, the government has activated a mechanism to provide early cash assistance to reduce crop losses and safeguard livelihoods in this critical production sector.

The government program, led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise in collaboration with the National Meteorological Service and the World Food Program, is called the Anticipatory Action Framework. The initiative targets pre-identified farmers in northern and western Belize. The assistance is expected to help farmers invest in water storage systems, irrigation supplies, and drought-resistant seeds.

Chief Meteorological Officer Ronald Gordon told the media that this year is expected to bring difficulties and challenges, particularly for the agricultural sector and even for entities involved in water resources management, such as Belize Water Services. “They should be prepared for potential deficits in water because we are facing a potentially strong El Niño,” Gordon explained. “On the flip side, it could mean a less active hurricane season.”

Gordon added that the latest forecast from Colorado State University predicts about 13 named storms for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. “The normal is 14, so that’s just a bit below average, with seven becoming hurricanes and two major hurricanes,” he said. Gordon noted that this season could bring climate extremes, including drought conditions and potentially significant rainfall events.

Meanwhile, Minister of Disaster Risk Management, Honorable Henry Charles Usher, said the anticipatory action mechanism is intended to assist farmers in the Orange Walk, Corozal, and Cayo districts. “They will receive assistance ahead of the prolonged drought as anticipated,” he said. “Farming, on a whole, is a risky endeavour, and every farmer can tell you that they are at the whims of Mother Nature. Sometimes you have prolonged droughts, sometimes you have too much rain, you have flooding, etc. So, we must provide as much data as possible and be able to get that information in the best possible way to our farmers.”

Many across the country, including stakeholders in tourism destinations like San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, support the assistance being provided to farmers. Several businesses on the island said they depend heavily on agricultural products from the mainland, and any disruption to supply could negatively impact the tourism sector. “We import products from Mexico; however, we also consume a lot of local products, thus it is important to safeguard our agricultural sector,” one food establishment shared.

The investment in this anticipatory action initiative is expected to ensure that resources reach vulnerable communities early, reducing losses and protecting agricultural livelihoods. The program also aims to strengthen national resilience amid the uncertainties associated with climate change.