NEMO Urges Early Hurricane Preparedness as Season Nears

With the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season set to begin on June 1st, government officials and emergency personnel are intensifying preparedness efforts across Belize while urging the public to work together and make early preparations. On May 11th, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of Public Service and Disaster Risk Management, met with National Emergency Coordinator Daniel Mendez and National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) technical staff in Belmopan to review the country’s hurricane readiness plans and reinforce the importance of national unity and public awareness ahead of the season.

NEMO officials briefed Minister Usher on ongoing preparedness activities, including response planning, coordination mechanisms, and resource assessments. Discussions included updating the national hurricane shelter list in coordination with local authorities, convening the Shelter Repair Committee to conduct shelter assessments and upgrades, and evaluating emergency supplies at the national and district levels. These efforts aim to ensure an effective response to tropical storms or hurricanes.

The meeting builds on previous preparedness efforts as Belize continues to face increasing threats from severe weather systems. The country has experienced devastating storms in recent years, including Hurricane Lisa in 2022, which brought heavy rains and strong winds to coastal communities. NEMO’s ongoing work also includes annual national drills and public awareness campaigns that encourage families to establish emergency plans.

In San Pedro Town, residents remain aware of the island’s vulnerability to hurricanes and tropical systems. Past storms have caused severe flooding, damaged piers, and widespread power outages across Ambergris Caye. The island’s low-lying terrain and dependence on marine transportation continue to pose challenges during emergencies.

Minister Usher emphasized the importance of preparedness and public cooperation, stating, “Coordination and public awareness are key to reducing the impacts of natural hazards.” He commended NEMO’s dedication and reaffirmed the government’s support for disaster preparedness initiatives.

Mendez also shared updates on nationwide resilience efforts to strengthen communities ahead of the hurricane season. One San Pedro resident who has experienced past storms on the island commented, “Even though it’s not every season that a hurricane will hit, it’s good that they are getting prepared ahead of time. Those who live here full-time should also make the necessary plans, so they are prepared if a hurricane does hit.”

With forecasts indicating an active hurricane season, NEMO continues to prioritize preparedness measures across the country, including shelter repairs and emergency drills. Officials are also encouraging residents and visitors to stay informed and begin making hurricane preparations early.