Heavy Rains Affect Mainland Belize; NEMO Monitors Weather Conditions

With the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season underway, the first significant rainfall of the season was recorded between June 10th and 11th, affecting sections of the country’s road network, particularly in the southern Stann Creek District. The heavy rainfall was also felt in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, but authorities reported no flooding or emergencies. The local branch of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) noted that it will continue monitoring the inclement weather, which is forecast to persist for several days.

Speaking with NEMO’s representative on Ambergris Caye, Vanessa Parham stated that following inspections across town, most streets remained passable with no significant flooding observed. She noted that water accumulation was minimal, with only a few areas reporting less than a foot of standing water. “Monitoring efforts are continuing throughout the day for lagoon and tidal flooding,” Parham said. Islanders living in low-lying areas are advised to closely monitor weather conditions and report any emergencies to the island’s NEMO hotline at 226-4824 or 614-5865.

Chief Meteorologist Ronald Gordon explained that the heavy rainfall resulted from excess moisture moving in from the Pacific Ocean associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristina. Gordon added that the passage of a tropical wave also contributed to the development of the intense rainfall. “These were the perfect ingredients for what became a very wet day,” Gordon said. The rainy conditions left many motorists on the mainland stranded as sections of the Coastal and Hummingbird Highways became impassable.

With additional rainfall expected, the National Meteorological Service of Belize has also issued a small craft advisory. Boat captains around the cayes are advised to be aware of gusty winds and locally rough seas, particularly near heavy showers and thunderstorms. Operators of small vessels are urged to exercise caution.

In addition, central and northern Belize have recorded more than eight inches of rainfall in some areas. Forecasters projected that an additional six inches could accumulate if the heavy rains persist. As in Ambergris Caye, residents in flood-prone areas across the country are being advised to closely monitor weather conditions and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.