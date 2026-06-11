Opposition Supports Disaster Funding for Farmers Amid Drought Concerns

The National Meteorological Service of Belize warned last month about possible drought conditions in the coming weeks, as below-average rainfall is expected. Weather forecasts have reported only a few outbreaks of showers and thunderstorms in certain areas of the country, which are not considered sufficient to alleviate the current warmer weather conditions. The government has therefore indicated it is prepared to provide farmers with financial assistance, a move supported by the Opposition under the condition that all funds are properly accounted for.

Leader of the Opposition, the Honorable Tracy Taegar-Panton, addressed the matter on June 4th during the Sitting of the House of Representatives in Belmopan. She said her team supports access to emergency funding that would help reduce crop losses and safeguard livelihoods in the agricultural sector. Panton added that the Opposition also supports emergency funding for public health crises, but stressed that transparency and accountability must be upheld. “We place on record the need for strict accountability, prudent management, and transparency to the Belizean people,” she said. Panton also called for parliamentary oversight of the funds.

The Minister of Public Service and Disaster Risk Management, the Honorable Henry Charles Usher, indicated that a mechanism to provide early cash assistance to farmers is already in place. Cash advances have reportedly been issued to farmers in the Corozal, Orange Walk, and Cayo districts. The initiative, known as the Anticipatory Action Framework, is led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise in collaboration with the National Meteorological Service and the World Food Program. The assistance is expected to help farmers invest in water storage systems, irrigation supplies, and drought-resistant seeds.

Current weather conditions at the start of the rainy season are forecast to include sunny skies with cloudy spells during the day and at times during the night. Showers are expected to remain generally isolated, with occasional thunderstorms developing over the Maya Mountains in the Cayo District. However, much of the country is expected to experience warm conditions throughout the summer due to the possible development of the climate phenomenon known as El Niño later this year.

Agriculture remains a crucial industry in Belize and is closely linked to the tourism sector. Several businesses in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, depend heavily on agricultural products. Business owners have expressed concerns that any disruption to the supply chain could negatively impact their operations and, in turn, affect the local tourism industry.