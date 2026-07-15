National Meteorological Service Receives New Marine Monitoring Stations

The National Meteorological Service (NMS) has received three marine monitoring stations from the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), strengthening the country’s ability to monitor marine and atmospheric conditions. The equipment was officially handed over during a ceremony held on July 13th in Belize City.

The new technology will enable the NMS to monitor critical marine and weather conditions, including wave characteristics, sea temperatures, wind, atmospheric pressure, and other oceanic variables. The donation complements the agency’s existing network of weather stations installed across Belize, including offshore locations such as Caye Caulker.

Chief Meteorologist Ronald Gordon accepted the three advanced monitoring stations on behalf of the NMS and said the equipment will significantly improve the country’s marine monitoring capabilities. “The project will assist us in enhancing our monitoring capabilities within the marine environment,” Gordon told the media. “We knew there was a gap in monitoring oceanic variables, and these stations will assist us to do so. With this equipment, we will provide more early warning to the public, building resilience, especially along coastal communities. As we know, most of our residents reside along the coast, and as such, it is important for us to build that capacity and provide early warnings.”

Each station is equipped with Sound Fixing and Ranging (SOFAR) weather monitoring buoys, floats, moorings, integrated sensors, anchors, and other mooring accessories designed to collect real-time marine and atmospheric data.

Valued at approximately BZ$66,000, the stations will be deployed at English Caye, Glover’s Reef, and the Southern Turneffe Atoll.

According to Gordon, the NMS’s existing weather stations primarily monitor atmospheric variables such as air pressure, air temperature, and wind. One of these stations was installed in Caye Caulker in August 2024. The additional marine monitoring stations will expand the agency’s ability to track ocean conditions, improving early warning services for marine stakeholders and strengthening monitoring of weather systems, including hurricanes and other climate-related hazards. The equipment will also support monitoring efforts related to sea level rise and coastal erosion.

The donation forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Belize’s resilience to climate change and improve the country’s capacity to respond to future weather and marine hazards.