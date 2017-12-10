Wolfe’s Woofer: Disagreement

“What are you having today, Mr. Wolfe?”

“Make it a Lighthouse beer.”

When Gabby brought my drink to the bar he said, “I see you drink a lot of coffee but I don’t usually see you drink beer. Are you celebrating something?”

“No. It’s just hot today,” I said. “Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a cold beer on a really hot day.”

Raul came in and took a barstool next to mine and said, “Hey, Mr. Dennis. Gabby, let me have a rum and soda.”

Gabby brought Raul’s drink and asked, “Where is Harry today?”

“I don’t know.”

“I’m used to seeing you and Harry in here together,” Gabby said. “Did you two have a disagreement?”

“I guess you could call it a disagreement.”

“What’s it about?”

“Let me put it to you like this,” Raul said. “Would you drink with somebody that’s always late and is a liar who borrows money and don’t pay it back?”

“I don’t believe I would.”

“And what about if that same person never buys a round of drinks, smokes all your cigarettes, and every time your back is turned is after either your wife or your daughter?”

“No. I definitely wouldn’t drink with him.”

“Yeah,” Raul said. “Neither will Harry.”

