Wolfe’s Woofer: Eat Healthy

“Here, Mr. Dennis,” Mario said. “You get the tamale and Juan gets the tacos. I got panadas for me and the fried chicken and fries is for Mr. Tom.”

Tom Vidrine was visiting so instead of taking the work crew out to the taco place for lunch I had sent Mario to pick up something for us.

“Mr. Tom,that fried chicken, and fries ain’t healthy for you,” Juan said. “You need to be eating something like the rest of us is eating.”

“Yeah,” Mario said. “Last week The San Pedro Sun had a story about how too much fried food can cause a heart attack.”

“I don’t believe that,” Tom said. “I ate fried food in Louisiana all my life and it’s never bothered me. Dennis, do you think it’s true?”

“I have an internet connection on my phone,” I told him. “Let me look it up.”

I found an article about health in different countries.

I said, “This article here says that Japanese people eat very little fat and have fewer heart attacks than Americans. Mexicans eat a lot of fat and have fewer heart attacks than Americans. Chinese drink very little red wine while Italians drink a lot and they have fewer heart attacks than they have in the U.S. Germans drink beer and eat a lot of fried sausage while French people eat goose liver and drink red wine and yet they all get less heart attacks than Americans.”

“I guess there’s a lesson to be learned there,” Tom said.

Mario said, “Yeah. The lesson is you can eat and drink anything you want. It looks like being an American is what kills you.”

