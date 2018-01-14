Wolfe’s Woofer: Body Double

“I see you reading the news, Mr. Dennis,” Mario said. “What’s going on in the world today?”

I was sitting at the big picnic table at my favorite tamale stand. While I was eating tacos, and using my tablet to catch up with news on the internet, Mario and Pedro ordered and took a seat next to me.

“Among other things, I see they finally captured Brujo Monsalvo in Mexico.”

“The big drug cartel man in Mexico?” Mario asked.

“Good,” Pedro said. “He is one really bad man. I know that personal.”

“What do mean?” I asked. “Did you actually know him?”

“Oh, yeah. That’s why I’m down here in Belize instead of northern Mexico where I come from. I used to work for the man.”

“You were a drug runner?” Mario asked.

“No. I don’t have that kind of nerve. I was a body double.”

“What you mean?”

“The DEA was always trying to kill Brujo. He hired six people who looked like him to go in public, so he could be safe. I look a lot like him, so I was one of them.”

“You!?” Mario said. “Yeh, you do favor him a lot. Was it a really dangerous job?”

“Not usually. It was a great job. Mostly, I rode around in a truck and waved at people. I always had lots of bodyguards and the pay was unbelievable, but I had to quit and go into hiding.”

“Why?”

“Brujo and his bodyguards got in a gunfight with the DEA. The next day the jefe of the body doubles brought us all in for a meeting. He said, ‘Men, I got bad news and good news. The good news is that Brujo survived the attack by the DEA. The bad news is that he lost an arm.’”

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS