Wolfe’s Woofers: One Child

“That’s the first time I been to Punta Gorda in my thirty-two years and I born right here in Belize,” Vernon said. “It was good to see my old auntie, too.”

“I’m glad you came with me,” I told him.

When Vernon found out that I was driving to Punta Gorda to visit my friend John Grant for the weekend he asked for a ride which I gladly gave.

“Can we stop for a beer?” he asked. “I sure am dry.”

We stopped at a little cantina outside of Big Falls that was about half full of Kekchi Maya. After a couple of beers, the man on Vernon’s left said, “Hey, amigo. Let’s have a game of riddles. I ask you a riddle and if you can answer it I’ll buy you a drink. If you can’t, then you buy me one.”

“O.K.” Vernon said.

“My mother and father had one child. It wasn’t my brother and it wasn’t my sister. Who was it?”

“I don’t know. Who was it?”

“It was me!”

Vernon giggled all the way back to San Pedro laughing at the joke. Last night the darts team met for practice and he couldn’t wait to try it out on someone.

“Hey, Mario,” he said. “Let me ask you a riddle. If you can answer it I buy you a drink. If you can’t, you buy me a drink.”

“Sure.”

“My mother and father had one child. It wasn’t my brother and it wasn’t my sister. Who was it?”

After giving it some thought, Mario said, “I give up. Who was it?”

Vernon said, “It was a Kekchi Maya guy in Big Falls.”

