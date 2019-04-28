Wolfe’s Woofer: Stuck in Traffic

“Linsford is running late but he’ll be here,” Mario said.

“That means Maria decided to let him go out for a change,” Vernon said. “She don’t like him hanging around us. Six ball in the side pocket.”

This was last Thursday at the weekly meeting of our Nosenada club. Our club’s purpose is to find excuses for friends to drink beer together.

When Linsford arrived, he said, “I’m late because I was stuck in that golf cart for an hour trying to get home tonight. It’s the same in the mornings. I’m sick of it.”

“I can see why,” I said. “You’re spending two hours a day on the road.”

“I’m tired of it. I’m gonna quit.”

“I thought you liked your job at the resort,” I said. “You told me it pays a lot.”

“It’s a nice job and it does pay good but it’s not worth it. I hate being stuck on the street for two hours a day.”

This week Mario, Vernon, and Linsford were already at the pool table when I arrived for the Nosenada Club meeting.

“Linsford, you look a lot happier than you did last week,” I said. “You must have changed jobs.”

“I did and I’m glad I did. I was so tired of wasting my life behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

“What’s your new job?” I asked.

“I’m a taxi driver.”

