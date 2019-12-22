Wolfe’s Woofer: Who Is It?

“I don’t know what to do,” Father Michael said to me. “I usually teach religion here at the school but I also have to substitute for the history teacher until the end of the term. When they get into the history class, they no longer respond to me.”

I said, “They’re probably just used to seeing you as a religion teacher. Why don’t you start the class with something about what’s going on right now in their lives?”

“That’s a great idea,” he said. “Why don’t you come observe the class and I’ll talk about Christmas.”

I was visiting Mike at the school in Belize City where he teaches. We met twenty-five years ago when we played music together before he became a priest.

“All right children,” Father Michael said, once they were all seated. “Who is fat and wears a red suit and has a big white beard?”

The eight-year-olds glanced at each other but no one answered.

Father Michael said, “He comes around at Christmas time.”

Still, no one answered.

“Who wears a red suit, has a big white beard and comes around at Christmas? One last hint—he has a sleigh pulled by reindeer.”

A boy in the back row of students raised his hand and said, “Sir?”

“Yes, Hector?” the priest said.

The boy said, “Since it’s you asking, I know the answer is probably Jesus but it sure sounds like Santa Claus to me.”

