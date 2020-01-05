Wolfe’s Woofer: Tight Skirt

“Hey, Mr. Dennis.”

I turned around to see the lovely Tanya, who tends bar at one of Ambergris Caye’s best resorts.

“Hi, Tanya,” I said. “You’re dressed mighty fine for a bus trip.”

Tanya and I were standing in a tightly crowded line for the bus from Belmopan to Belize City.

“I had to go to a wedding rehearsal,” she said. “I’m gonna’ look my best when I’m around a bunch of other bridesmaids.”

As I started to board the bus she called, “Save me a seat.”

I found a seat and after a while she made her way down the aisle. She did not look happy.

“Are you O.K.?” I asked.

“Yes—I’m just embarrassed. I went to step up on the bus but I couldn’t lift my leg because my skirt was so tight. Finally, I reached around and unzipped it a little bit.”

“Did that solve the problem?”

“No. I still couldn’t reach the bus step so I reached around and unzipped it some more. It still wasn’t enough so I tried it again.”

“Let me guess,” I said. “Did you accidentally unzip it all the way?”

“No, but when I tried again the man behind me grabbed my butt and pushed me up onto the step. I was very angry and I said, ‘What do you think you’re doing, touching me when I don’t even know you?’”

“What did he say?”

“He said, ‘Miss, after you unzipped my pants three times, I figured you must know me very well.’”

