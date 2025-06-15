Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S Wolfe: A Good Coat

The gallery’s been getting a glow-up lately. Elvie, local artist and interior designer, is spearheading the project. She’s got vision and style.

Since I’m in Mexico, the gallery girls—Mildy, Ashley, Chelsea—were helping her with the grunt work: painting, rearranging, lifting things that probably shouldn’t be lifted. Sometimes Davin goes to help if snacks are involved.

Fast forward to Ashley coming to pick me up and we head to the gallery ’cause I’m so excited to see the progress—me rolling in from the airport, dusty suitcase in tow—and there they are: Mildy, Chelsea, and Davin, painting away in full hoodies, sweating like they were prepping for a cold front.

I blinked.

“Why are you all wearing hoodies?”

Chelsea looks up, completely serious.

“Miss Elvie told us to paint the wall and make sure we got a good coat on before she got back.”

Right. Okay. I’ll be at Wine de Vine.

