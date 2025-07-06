Sunday, July 6, 2025
Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe – The Mowsca Murder Confession

Grayson walked into summer school looking like he’d just witnessed a murder. He sat down, clutched his little pencil box, and whispered to Teacher Andy,
“I think my mom is going to jail for killing the Mowsca family… and our babysitter in Mexico helped her.”
Andy blinked. “What… Mowsca family?”
When he told me later, I almost died laughing. Because then I remembered:
Last week, Grayson asked me,
“Mom, what does matar mean in English?”
Without thinking, I replied, “It means to kill.”
Grayson picks up some Spanish… but not much.
See, at the time, Thelma and I were waging war on the flies in the kitchen. I yelled,
“Los voy a matar a todos, Thelma!”
And Thelma, equally furious, shouted back,
“¡Sí! Vamos a comprar el veneno para que toda esa pinche familia de moscas se muera.”
Then I added, “Odio a las moscas. No voy a parar hasta que todos estén muertos.”
Serves me right for raising a no sabo kid.
The events and characters depicted in Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. The column is intended for satire and entertainment purposes only.

