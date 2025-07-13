Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe – God’s Getting Better

The other day, Brisa was hanging out at Mama Nena’s for a little family get-together. We were all lounging around when Brisa asked me:

“Tia, did God make Mama Nena?”

I said, “Yes, baby, He did. Why do you ask?”

She looked at Mama Nena thoughtfully and said, “Hmm… she has a lot of wrinkles.”

So I explained, “Well, Mama Nena has been on this earth a long time. Her wrinkles show her wisdom.”

My Tio Pou was also visiting, and Brisa asked, “Did God make Tio Pou too?”

I said, “Of course!”

She squinted at him for a moment and said, “Then why did He make him bald?”

I burst out laughing.

Then Ian walked in, patting his big beer belly, and Brisa looked at him and asked, “Did God make him too?”

I said, “Yes, Brisa, God made all of us. We all come in different shapes and sizes.”

She paused for a second, looked down at herself, and asked, “Did God make me too?”

I said, “Yes, Brisa, God made you.”

She smiled, nodded confidently, and said,

“Wow. God’s getting better at this, isn’t He?”

The events and characters depicted in Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. The column is intended for satire and entertainment purposes only.